BurritoBar USA Inc., a leading fast-casual Mexican food franchise, announced that it has awarded the Master Franchise rights for the state of Georgia. This agreement will see the opening of 110 new franchised Barrio Burrito Bar restaurants, further solidifying the brand’s presence in the U.S. market. Barrio Burrito Bar is known for its fresh, high-quality ingredients, daily-prepared meats, homemade salsas, and unique menu offerings such as Bang-Bang Shrimp, Crunchy Chicken, and “Extreme Fries,” providing options the whole family can enjoy.

The brand initially entered the U.S. market in 2020 under the name BURRITOBAR. In mid-2024, it rebranded to Barrio Burrito Bar to create a name that is both memorable and easy to pronounce. This transition was part of a broader initiative to elevate the brand’s personality, tone, and design elements, ensuring stronger customer recognition and engagement. By refining key brand attributes, Barrio Burrito Bar has successfully differentiated itself from competitors, strengthening its position as a preferred choice in the fast-casual Mexican dining space.

Barrio Burrito Bar’s franchise development in the U.S. has been extraordinary, representing a key pillar in the company’s North American growth strategy. Its Canadian affiliate, barBURRITO, is the dominant market leader in Canada and the country’s largest and fastest-growing burrito franchise, with over 360 locations from coast to coast.

“Our expansion in the U.S. has been incredible,” said Jeff Young, Chief Development Officer. “The accelerated franchise program continues to yield outstanding results, with Master Franchise agreements signed in Michigan, Florida, Virginia, Maryland, Tennessee, Iowa, Nebraska, North Texas, South Illinois, North Illinois, Ohio, New Jersey, West Virginia, Louisiana, and now Georgia. Our Master Franchise model is a key driver of international growth, offering partners the opportunity to develop and manage a territory while benefiting from a predictable, recurring revenue stream through shared franchise fees and ongoing royalties. This business model has been instrumental in our success. With this latest agreement, we have now surpassed 1,000 contractually committed franchise units in the U.S., marking a significant milestone for the brand.”

Founder and CEO Alex Shtein added, “We are thrilled to welcome our new franchise partners to the Barrio Burrito Bar family and congratulate them on becoming our Master Franchisees for Georgia. Their expertise in franchising and hospitality will play a crucial role in driving the brand’s success in the region as we continue our mission to become a dominant force in the category.”