BurritoBar USA Inc., a leading fast-casual Mexican food franchise is pleased to announce that it has awarded the Master Franchise rights for the state of Indiana. This new agreement calls for the opening of 69 new franchised Barrio Burrito Bar restaurants, further solidifying the brand’s presence in the U.S. market.

Barrio Burrito Bar prides itself on serving fresh Tex Mex cuisine using high-quality ingredient; daily-prepared meats; homemade salsas; and unique menu offerings such as Bang-Bang Shrimp, Crunchy Chicken, and “Extreme Fries,” providing craveable meal options that appeals to a wide consumer base.

barBURRITO, its Canadian affiliate, opened its first restaurant in downtown Toronto in 2005 and has grown to over 375 locations from coast to coast, establishing itself as dominant market leader and Canada’s largest and fastest-growing burrito franchise.

Building on its success in Canada, the concept entered the U.S. market in 2020 under the name BURRITOBAR and in 2024, it rebranded to Barrio Burrito Bar. As part of the brand evolution, refined key brand attributes were created including a new name; a contemporary logo; and elevated design elements and esthetics further elevating the brand position within the category.

“The growth trajectory of Barrio Burrito Bar in the U.S. has been amazing and represents a key pillar in the company’s overall North American growth strategy,” said Jeff Young, Chief Development Officer. “Our accelerated franchise development activity continues to yield remarkable results, with Master Franchise agreements now signed in Michigan, Florida, Virginia, Maryland, Tennessee, Iowa, Nebraska, North Texas, South Illinois, North Illinois, Ohio, New Jersey, West Virginia, Louisiana, Georgia, Long Island and Westchester County in New York State, Kentucky and now Indiana.”

“Our compelling and lucrative Master Franchise model has been a driving force in the success of our franchise development in the United States and Internationally, offering our franchise partners the opportunity to develop and manage a territory while benefiting from a predictable, recurring revenue stream through shared franchise fees and ongoing royalties” says Young. “

With this latest agreement, the brand has surpassed 1,170 contractually committed franchise units throughout the U.S.A.

Founder and CEO Alex Shtein added, “We congratulate Sonal, Amit and Vishal Patel on becoming our Master Franchisees for the state of Indiana, marking their third Barrio Burrito Bar territory. It is particularity gratifying to see existing Master Franchise partners grow with us with additional markets, as part of their expansion strategy.”