Bushfire Kitchen, the elevated fast-casual restaurant serving made-from-scratch, globally-inspired cuisine, has unveiled its newest location in Long Beach, CA, marking the group’s first location in LA County and ninth location overall.

Bushfire Kitchen offers a wide variety of modern American dishes with international flair, prepared using fresh, locally-sourced produce and premium, humanely-raised proteins. Its menu proudly boasts cage-free chicken, grass-fed beef and sustainable salmon as part of the brand’s unwavering commitment to high-quality, clean ingredients. Fan favorites include the Chimichurri Grass-Fed Tri Tip, Thai Chicken Curry, En Fuego Burger and the beloved handmade empanadas. Bushfire Kitchen caters to all types of dietary preferences with a vast range of gluten-free, high-protein and plant-based culinary offerings.

To celebrate its opening, Bushfire Kitchen is hosting a series of special giveaways for the community. From Friday, July 11th through Sunday, July 13th, the first 100 guests in line will receive a same-day gift with their order, and all dine-in guests will receive $10 off and free empanada coupons for future visits. Guests can find full details on the grand opening weekend on its Facebook event.

Furthermore, to give back to community heroes, Bushfire Kitchen will provide BOGO bowls, burgers, sandwiches and salads for police officers, firefighters, paramedics, EMTs and veterans from July 21st through July 23rd, and for teachers and hard-working employees at the Superintendent’s office from July 28th through 30th (must show valid current ID).

“As we open our doors in Long Beach, Bushfire Kitchen is proud to show our appreciation for the everyday heroes who make a difference – especially first responders, veterans and teachers. Just like we care deeply about crafting our nourishing meals with wholesome ingredients, we’re equally committed to giving back to the people who serve our neighborhoods every day,” said Oliver Barwin, CEO.

Located in the newly redeveloped Circle Marina Center at 4610 Pacific Coast Highway, Bushfire Kitchen’s Long Beach outpost spans over 2,500 square feet, with room for 40 guests indoors and 30 guests on the shaded, heated patio. The restaurant offers daily happy hour from 2-5pm with 50% off its craft beer & wine selection, as well as corporate & special events catering. It is currently running its limited-time Mediterranean Summer menu, featuring the Honey Harissa Chicken Bowl, Garlic Lemon Chicken Pita, Feta Fries and Pomegranate Lemonade.

Bushfire Kitchen’s expansion into Long Beach and LA County is a momentous achievement for the family-owned and operated brand. Its growth will continue with its 10th unit debuting in Brea in the Fall – with more openings to come soon.