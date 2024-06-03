Bushfire Kitchen, the California-based restaurant group serving made-from-scratch comfort food, announced the grand opening of its latest location today in Mission Viejo at the Alicia Landing Retail Center.

Dedicated to offering wholesome, nutritious food at reasonable prices, Bushfire Kitchen crafts its dishes from high quality ingredients including premium-grade, humanely-raised proteins and locally sourced produce. The restaurant’s globally-inspired menu includes fan favorites such as the Thai Chicken Curry, Chimichurri Grass-Fed Tri-Tip, En Fuego Burger and handmade empanadas, as well as a plentiful selection of craft beer, wine and sangria.

“We are ecstatic to finally open our doors to the vibrant community of Mission Viejo and showcase our redefined classic American cuisine,” said Oliver Barwin, CEO of Bushfire Kitchen.

With chef-driven comfort food that satisfies both the palate and conscience, the new location accommodates over 80 diners, both indoors and on its large shaded and heated patio, which makes for a perfect gathering space year-round. Bushfire Kitchen also provides delivery, takeout, happy hour and catering for events of up to 350 people, such as weddings, corporate events, anniversaries, family reunions and more.

The Mission Viejo location is positioned in the Alicia Landing retail center, a Target-anchored mall located at the I-5 Freeway and Alicia Parkway. It joins Bushfire Kitchen’s existing portfolio of six restaurants located throughout San Diego and the Inland Empire. The group is planning to continue its expansion in Orange County and Southern California, with an additional opening in Riverside later this year.