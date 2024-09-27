Bushfire Kitchen, the California-based restaurant group known for its nourishing comfort food and global flavors, announced the opening of its eighth location in the lively Canyon Crest Towne Centre, in Riverside, CA.

Bringing its signature made-from-scratch menu to the Riverside community, Bushfire Kitchen will continue to serve up a delicious range of dishes, all prepared with premium, humanely-raised proteins and fresh, locally-sourced produce. Popular items like the Chimichurri Grass-fed Tri-tip, Thai Chicken Curry, En Fuego Burger, and the famed handmade empanadas are now available, along with a wide selection of craft beer, wine, and sangria.

“We’re honored and grateful to open our doors in Riverside and share our passion for high-quality, chef-driven meals with this incredible community,” said Oliver Barwin, CEO of Bushfire Kitchen. “Our menu is designed to offer something for the whole family along with options for vegetarian, vegan, keto, paleo, gluten-free diners and more.”

Located at 5225 Canyon Crest Drive, Suite 92 (across from Starbucks), the new restaurant offers over 2,000 square feet of dining space, seating 40 guests indoors, with an additional 32 seats available on the spacious patio, perfect for year-round outdoor dining.

The Riverside location marks an exciting milestone for Bushfire Kitchen as the brand continues to expand its presence in Southern California, joining its seven other locations across the region. Bushfire Kitchen is committed to fostering strong community ties while delivering top-notch, wholesome food, and is excited to welcome Riverside locals and visitors alike.