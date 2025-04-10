Bushfire Kitchen, a premium fast-casual restaurant group serving modern American cuisine with global flavors, is opening its 10th location in Brea this fall at 765 E Birch Street, Suite 101. Following a successful debut in Mission Viejo last June, Brea will mark the company’s second restaurant in Orange County.

Bushfire Kitchen offers scratch-made cuisine using clean ingredients including locally sourced produce and premium-grade, humanely-raised proteins. Its expansive menu adds international flare to Californian dishes and features an array of gluten free, high protein and plant-based options. Fan favorites such as the Chimichurri Grass-Fed Tri-Tip, Thai Chicken Curry, Tuscan Chicken Sandwich and housemade empanadas are accompanied by a wide selection of local craft beer, wine and sangria.

“Our mission is to offer high-quality, chef-driven food that makes people feel their best,” said Oliver Barwin, CEO of Bushfire Kitchen. “The people of Orange County opened their hearts to us in Mission Viejo last year, and we’re incredibly excited to continue growing that connection in Brea.”

Bushfire Kitchen – Brea will be located at 765 E Birch Street, Suite 101, at the Target and Sprouts-anchored Brea Marketplace, across the street from Brea City Hall. The outpost will span over 2,000 square feet, with space for over 40 guests inside and 30 guests on the shaded, heated patio – making it a family-friendly gathering place for year-round outdoor dining.

Upon the opening of Brea, Bushfire Kitchen will officially enter double digits — a milestone moment for the family-owned and operated restaurant group. It will follow the group’s LA County debut in Long Beach this Summer, and join the established portfolio of eight restaurants across San Diego, Orange County and the Inland Empire. Guests who sign up for updates on the Brea location will have a chance to attend the Brea Preview Days where they’ll meet the team and enjoy a meal on the house before the grand opening.

The restaurant was founded in 2012 by two cousins, a chef and an entrepreneur, looking to make a difference in the way people eat.