Bushfire Kitchen, the elevated fast-casual restaurant group serving healthy comfort food with international flare, is expanding its footprint in Southern California with its newest opening in Long Beach in Summer 2025 at the Circle Marina Center on Pacific Coast Highway and Ximeno Avenue. The landmark milestone will mark the company’s first location in LA County!

Bushfire Kitchen is known for its made-from-scratch cuisine with an emphasis on clean ingredients including locally sourced produce and premium-grade, humanely-raised proteins. Its globally-inspired dishes, including the Chimichurri Grass-fed Tri-Tip, Thai Chicken Curry, En Fuego Burger and widely popular empanadas, satisfy both the palate and conscience, and are accompanied by a wide selection of local craft beer, wine and sangria.

“As a family-owned and operated establishment, we always keep an eye open for new locations that match the community-driven spirit at the heart of Bushfire Kitchen. Long Beach, with its strong sense of local pride, perfectly embodies the welcoming atmosphere we strive to create,” said Oliver Barwin, CEO of Bushfire Kitchen. “We’re excited to open our doors and become a neighborhood gathering spot for the people of Long Beach.”

The group’s newest outpost will be located at 4610 Pacific Coast Highway, spanning over 2,500 square feet with room for 40 guests indoors and 30 guests on the covered, heated patio, which will make it an ideal spot for comfortable, year-round outdoor dining, no matter the season. It is situated next to Starbucks in the Sprouts-anchored Circle Marina Center, which has been undergoing an exciting redevelopment over the past year, reinvigorating the area with vibrant new retailers and dining options.

Bushfire Kitchen’s debut in Long Beach marks an exciting achievement as its first, long-awaited location in LA County; it will join an established portfolio of eight restaurants across San Diego, Orange County and the Inland Empire. Guests who sign up for updates on the Long Beach location will have a chance to attend the invite-only Friends & Family Night where they’ll meet the team and enjoy a meal on the house before the grand opening.