Butterball Farms Releases New Honey and Cinnamon Sugar Butter Hive

It’s the perfect balance of nature’s honey and cinnamon sugar in a one-of-a-kind beehive shape. Perfectly pairs with breakfast, breads, pancakes, waffles, and pastries or easily elevates your lunch or dinner menu when added to vegetables, pork, or dessert. Available at Dot Foods or contact your local distributor for more information about Butterball Farms Honey with Cinnamon Sugar Butter Hive.