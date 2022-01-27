Buy 12 Tenders, Get 12 Free at PDQ for Super Bowl Sunday

To celebrate Super Bowl Sunday, PDQ is offering an online only pre-order deal where MyPDQ Point members can purchase 12 crispy tenders and get 12 free for $19.99 (limit two pre-orders per MyPDQ Point member, while supplies last).

Beginning on February 1, MyPDQ Point members can pre-order online with coupon code ‘BigGame’ to secure their award-winning, always fresh, hand-breaded tenders. Fans can check with their local PDQ for details and timing specific to their local store.

This offer is available at all PDQ locations, while supplies last – be sure to place your order early! Once two 12-piece tenders are added to the order, guests will select a pick-up date and time during business hours for either Saturday, February 12 or Sunday, February 13.

Registration for MyPDQ Points is free for all fans and includes three free tenders just for signing up, and guests will receive points, exclusive offers and more.