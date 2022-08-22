Buzzing Red Chickz to Open Second Store in Culver City on August 20

After the overwhelming success of their Downtown Los Angeles location, The Red Chickz is expanding in its home state of California with a new location opening in Culver City on August 20. The new restaurant will be located at 10100 Venice Blvd., perfectly situated in the city’s buzzing dining and nightlife scene.

To celebrate, there will be an event open to the public during the grand opening complete with outdoor seating. Additionally, the first 50 guests who visit the new location will receive a free sandwich, the second 50 guests will receive 50% off their order, and everyone else who stops by during opening weekend will receive 20% off their order.

“Because of the high demand and incredible success at our Downtown Los Angeles restaurant, it made perfect sense to open a new location in a neighboring area,” says Shawn Lalehzarian, Founder of The Red Chickz. “We can’t wait to open our doors and share our unique, made-to-order menu items with the Culver City community.”

This new location offers perks such as easy access to parking and third-party delivery options used at the Downtown Los Angeles location such as Uber Eats, DoorDash, online and in-app ordering to better serve customers.

The Red Chickz was founded in 2018 by Lalehzarian, an Iranian immigrant who learned English by working in many different roles in the restaurant industry. After being promoted to his first senior management position, he realized his dream was to open his own restaurant. While exploring what food trends would best fit the Los Angeles community’s changing tastes, Lalehzarian discovered Nashville Hot Chicken, made a trip out there to perfect a recipe, and The Red Chickz was then born. In 2021, Lalehzarian launched the franchise program for the Nashville Hot Chicken brand, showing that Shawn and The Red Chickz are a true example of the American dream.

While the number of Nashville Hot Chicken concepts in Los Angeles continues to grow, The Red Chickz has maintained their reputation as a category differentiator by bringing a fresh take on the signature Southern dish. The brand takes customers’ tastebuds on a journey like never before with their original creations like Chickz N French Toast and Chickz Tacos. Newer additions to their menu include vegetarian Nashville Hot Cauliflower and Halal Chicken options. The Red Chickz also offers six different spice levels to coat their proteins in, ensuring that there is sure to be something to please everyone’s cravings.

The Red Chickz’s creations are incredibly popular on social media, especially TikTok, where the brand has amassed 1.1 million followers.

“We hear our loyal customers and followers on social media who want us to come to their cities loud and clear and we are doing everything we can to find the right franchise partners to help us do so,” says Lalehzarian. “Opening our Culver City location marks a significant step in our national expansion and we can’t wait to continue growing across the country.”