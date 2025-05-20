C Squared Advisors announced the sale of a 30-unit Dunkin’ portfolio in Nebraska. Serving as the exclusive financial advisor for the seller, Bryce Bares, the expert team of Pete DiFilippo and Tori Wagner utilized decades of specialized experience in the restaurant franchise industry, delivering tailored solutions to execute this deal.

The duo supported Bares through every stage of the transaction, from valuation to closing. Their expertise guided the franchisee through the sale to Bryce Bares and ensured the legacy that has been carefully created over the years is protected by finding the right buyer. The support from DiFilippo and Wagner also seamlessly helped the seller move into the next chapter of his professional career.

“Selling our 30 Dunkin’ restaurants was a major decision, and throughout the challenges and complexities of the process, Pete and Tori were truly exceptional partners,” said Bryce Bares. “Their deep expertise, steady guidance, and creative problem-solving made all the difference in navigating the complicated situations that arose. They were tireless advocates for us at every turn, and we are incredibly grateful for their professionalism, persistence, and unwavering commitment to getting the deal done.”

This is the fifth deal C Squared Advisors has supported within the Dunkin’ system over the past year, totaling 100+ locations. With team members like DiFilippo and Wagner, boasting decades of experience in advising deals exclusively in the restaurant and franchise space, C Squared Advisors is the leading investment banking firm to offer financial and transaction advisory services to franchisees and franchisors.

DiFilippo and Wagner firmly believe that no two franchise journeys are alike, meaning the solutions offered are designed to fully cater to the needs at hand. For franchisees growing, exiting, or simply planning ahead, the C Squared Advisors team brings clarity and strategy to the table.