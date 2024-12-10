Sam Nazarian’s C3, a CPG and culinary brands company connecting new audiences through food brands in exclusive arrangements, is excited to announce that it’s teaming up with United Parks & Resorts, a global theme park and entertainment company that owns or licenses a diverse portfolio of award-winning park brands and experiences. Guests got a first taste at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay during Howl-O-Scream with the launch of TOMA, the innovative culinary brand by Sofia Vergara and her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, that offers modern takes on classic Latin American cuisine. TOMA was so popular at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay that there is another iteration for guests to enjoy during Christmas Town, happening now through January 5. This program is the first activation in C3 and United Parks & Resorts collaboration, with plans of offering additional C3 brands at other park brands in the United Parks & Resorts portfolio across the country.

Sam Nazarian, Founder & CEO stated, “We are thrilled to bring C3’s premium CPG and QSR brands to United Parks & Resorts, giving their customers even more reasons to return. This collaboration represents not just a culinary evolution but a reimagining of the dining experience at theme parks and entertainment destinations, offering accessible chef-driven concepts with delicious food that the whole family can enjoy. United Parks is an incredible collaborator, as they have mastered the theme park, entertainment industry and we cannot wait to work together to bring C3 countrywide.”

Geoff Madding, COO, C3 stated, “We are excited to launch our collaboration with United Parks & Resorts as it will introduce C3 brands to a new demographic consisting of locals and visitors alike in new markets throughout the country. We are aiming to provide guests elevated culinary offerings in destinations that they might least expect. As we reach new audiences, C3 will provide United Parks with new chef-driven products as well as IT and backend support to really build on this mutually beneficial collaboration. We cannot wait to grow this together and really change the culinary footprint throughout America’s most quintessential theme parks.”

Marc Swanson, CEO, United Parks & Resorts stated, “We know spending time at one of our parks can bring new memories and experiences across family and friends. We are thrilled to be diversifying our food offerings with this collaboration with C3, introducing new and exciting brands and concepts that we expect will become can’t miss craveable opportunities to share and enhance a visit to the park.”

The collaboration aims to provide park visitors access to a diverse array of elevated, chef-driven culinary options, in the convenient format of grab-and-go, which guests can experience in between thrilling rides, immersive animal experiences and exhilarating live-entertainment. In addition, the collaboration allows C3 to reach new customers within a new demographic and build brand awareness for its CPG brands.

C3 is re-imagining the food service industry at a time when change is needed most. Founded and led by visionary Sam Nazarian C3 is simultaneously, systematically and broadly bringing together technology, underutilized retail, hotel and kitchen spaces and world-class culinary talent. C3’s culinary brands currently include Umami Burger, Krispy Rice, Sam’s Crispy Chicken, Kumi, Sa’Moto, EllaMia, Cicci di Carne, Plant Nation, El Pollo Verde, Stonie Bowls, Frankly by Snap-O-Razzo, Tastemade Me Tacos, Citizens Pizza and more. Additionally, C3 has partnered with California-based Soom Soom Fresh Mediterranean.

This announcement also is among other newly-announced, high-profile initiatives including sbe’s recently-announced equity partnership with global music icon, Marc Anthony and his company Magnus as well as the partnership with world-renowned actress Sofia Vergara and her son, Manolo Vergara to launch innovative LatinX culinary brand, TOMA, a concept that masterfully harmonizes flavors and elements from Latin America and plans of becoming a disruptor in the LatinX Consumer Packaged Goods category. These partnerships aim to show sbe and C3’s commitment to expanding and connecting food and hospitality with the Hispanic community.