C3 Teams with Global Premium Experiences Company, Legends

C3 (Creating Culinary Communities), the fastest-growing global food tech platform and Legends, the data-intelligence fueled global premium experiences company that specializes in delivering holistic solutions for sports and entertainment organizations and venues, today announced a joint venture to build the world’s premier management business to operate and manage Citizens culinary markets throughout the United States and Europe. The joint venture will bring two of the world’s leading operators together, combining Legends’ global operations platform used at the world’s leading sports and entertainment venues with C3‘s innovative and award-winning culinary brands and IP technology. The partnership will leverage both companies' brand cachet, scale and global network of immersive, social and community experiences centered around a mutual appreciation of culinary excellence.

A foodie’s playground, Citizens’ culinary markets include a line-up of C3’s fan favorite brands such as Umami Burger, Krispy Rice, Sam's Crispy Chicken, Kumi, Sa’Moto, EllaMia, Cicci di Carne, Plant Nation, El Pollo Verde, Stonie Bowls, Frankly by Snap-O-Razzo, Tastemade Me Tacos, Citizens Pizza and more. C3 and Legends have future Citizens culinary markets planned for 2023 in Chicago and Miami and in 2024 in London.

C3 and Legends are teaming up to launch their first location together in Atlanta. The 25,000 square foot space will open at Phipps Plaza, a world-class destination for hospitality, shopping, dining, work and entertainment and one of the most coveted locations in Buckhead. Citizens Market at Phipps Plaza is set to open in April.

"Whether sharing a meal at a Michelin starred restaurant or on the bleachers at a stadium, food is a powerful catalyst for connection," says Sam Nazarian, C3 by sbe’s Founder and CEO. "The partnership with Legends will integrate solutions to our leading Citizens culinary markets - powering the next evolution of our unparalleled offerings.”

The C3 team has assembled an internationally acclaimed culinary team with menus curated by global chefs including Dani Garcia, Masaharu Morimoto, Dario Cecchini, Ralph Perrazzo, and Wes Avila as well as a collection of leading digital creators, influencers and celebrities like Tastemade, Matt Stonie, Cindy Lou and Sofia Vergara.

Through the partnership, Legends will also provide the company’s hospitality partners at world-class sports and entertainment venues around the world the opportunity to add C3’s chef inspired and award-winning culinary brands into the fan experience.

“Legends is excited to partner with C3 to provide our operational expertise and global hospitality network to aide in the development of Citizens culinary markets, creating quality dining experiences for customers around the world,” says Shervin Mirhashemi, CEO, Legends. “As well, our partnership with C3 will further expand our in-venue offerings for our partners and their fans, reinforcing our commitment to providing an innovative, customized and delicious culinary experience.”

C3 continues to catapult its success into new ventures and markets globally, with more than 40 tier one digital brand and restaurant concepts, C3 continues to lead the industry as the pioneer in food tech and premium quick-service brands.