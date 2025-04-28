Known for its award-winning ube desserts, handcrafted beverages, and vibrant atmosphere, Café 86 is expanding once again with two new locations: one in Historic Filipinotown, Los Angeles, and another in Livermore, California. These additions bring the brand’s footprint close to 40 locations nationwide, marking another milestone for the thriving fast-casual concept.

The new Café 86 in Filipinotown will be owned and operated by Oriental Legacy, Inc., while Suveti and Ravi Bhatia have signed for a location in Livermore.

“This past decade has truly been an incredible ride,” said Ginger Dimapasok, co-founder of Café 86 alongside her husband, James Dimapasok, and recent competitor on Food Network’s Chopped Sweets. “From our humble beginnings to nearly 40 locations and counting, it’s been a dream. We’re so grateful for the passionate individuals who continue to join our Café 86 family and help share our story, culture, and flavors in communities around the country.”

The Dimapasoks launched Café 86 in 2014 with a mission to share Filipino-inspired treats – most famously, their recognizable ube desserts, complete with purple coloring with flavor notes of vanilla. Since then, the brand has cultivated a loyal following and received national recognition for its signature offerings like ube leche flan cupcakes, mais con yelo bars, and ube truffles, alongside espresso drinks, refreshing teas, milkshakes, and more.

Café 86 has been especially busy in recent months, opening several new California stores including Burbank, West Covina, and Tustin, all of which celebrated grand openings in March. With more locations in development, the brand continues to draw attention from franchise candidates looking to bring something unique to their local food scene.

Franchisees are supported through Café 86’s comprehensive support system, including hands- on training, marketing tools, and operational guidance.

“Joining Café 86 means becoming part of something special,” Ginger said. “We’ve created a concept that’s fun, fulfilling, and easy to fall in love with – both as a customer and as an owner.”