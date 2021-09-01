Cafe Landwer Opens First West Coast Location

Cafe Landwer announced the opening of their first West Coast location, a European-style café serving a medley of fresh Israeli, and Mediterranean cuisine from morning till night. The restaurant opens today at the Westfield Century City Mall, becoming the first franchise storefront in the U.S. as the brand works to expand across the country.

Cafe Landwer offers a mix of old and new, creating an inviting ambiance for guests to come together and enjoy healthy, fresh food made in house daily. The café got its start in 1919 in Berlin, when Moshe Landwer launched his independent coffee roasting business. Emigrating to Tel Aviv in 1933, he opened the coastal city’s first coffee roasting house. The brand has since elevated from its origins as a standalone coffee shop, to its current and more modern iteration as a café style restaurant. In 2004, four young entrepreneurs took the namesake coffee brand and launched a chain of cafes across Israel where they now operate 80 storefronts. Co-founder and CEO Nir Caspi brought the brand to North America in 2017, and today operates four locations in Toronto and two in Boston, with continued growth on the horizon including a third location in Boston later this year.

“Expanding the Cafe Landwer brand to the West Coast with the opening of our first franchise storefront has been a long time coming and we could not be more thrilled,” says Caspi. “L.A. is constantly evolving and embraces the diversity of its community and those within it, making it the ideal location for us to grow the brand’s footprint here in the States.”

L.A.’s sunny climate perfectly complements Cafe Landwer’s concept, offering extensive patio seating and a selection of fresh and healthy options for every part of the day. Starting with bold coffee offerings, including the brand’s heritage-based espresso beverages and breakfast served daily until 3 PM, featuring five varieties of Shakshuka and Acai Bowls, among others.

The lunch and dinner menus feature signature items spanning the Mediterranean from Hummus made fresh daily to Shawarma, Schnitzel, Tunisian/Yemen Shakshuka, and authentic Italian pizzas and pasta dishes as well as Landwer’s signature dessert, Rozalach.

"I am excited to be a part of the westward expansion for Cafe Landwer as its first domestic franchisee,” says Amir Mohamed, Owner, Cafe Landwer L.A. “Offering friendly service, fresh coffee and tasty food we hope to bring the best of both worlds to LA.”

In addition to the casual atmosphere and reasonable prices, Cafe Landwer offers a sizeable menu of plant-based, vegan, and gluten-free options, allowing those who adhere to dietary restrictions and preferences an array of house-made vegan and gluten-free options, including the restaurant’s proprietary recipe used in their Vegan Meatballs, Shakshuka and Burgers. A Little Landwer children’s menu is also available for diners of all ages to enjoy.

The well-rounded selection is further enhanced with the recently launched Landwer Market where grab ‘n go prepared items are made fresh daily to purchase and enjoy at home. The market offers Seasonal Olives, Matbucha, Smoked Peppers, Hummus and much more.