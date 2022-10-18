Cafe Rio Adds Pumpkin Spice Horchata to Fall Menu

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill announced the addition of Pumpkin Spice Horchata to their autumn menu. Made with pumpkin puree, a special blend of cinnamon and spice, and the classic sweet, delicious blend of handmade Horchata.

“Launching new flavor innovation within our beverage line is a great way to expand on one of our core brand pillars: craveable flavor,” says Chief Concept Officer, Todd Smith, “With the launch of a pumpkin version of one of our fan favorite signature drinks, we expect customers to enjoy this special, limited time recipe as much as they love our original Horchata. This is yet another craving that our fans are sure to be obsessed with.”

The Pumpkin Spice Horchata is available at all Cafe Rio locations and can be ordered through all ordering channels including in restaurant, online, in-app, and delivery. It’s also available for catering orders.

In addition to Pumpkin Spice Horchata, Cafe Rio will also be featuring a NEW Mango Colada beverage. A sweet, creamy blend of mango and coconut that will take your taste buds to the tropics. This beverage is another ‘must try’ and hits stores this week and can be ordered in-restaurant, online, in-app, delivery and catering, too.