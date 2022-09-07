Cafe Rio Announces Three Openings for the Fall

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, home of the original Sweet Pork Barbacoa, announced the grand opening celebrations of three new locations coming to Utah this fall: Salt Lake City on State Street on September 23, Pleasant Grove on November 4, and Lone Peak on December 2. The first Cafe Rio Mexican Grill opened in 1997 in Southern Utah, and since then, people have been craving the customizable, fresh, made-to-order eats created from Cafe Rio’s chef-inspired Mexican recipes.

“We’re thrilled to be opening three more locations in our home state of Utah,” comments Steve Vaughan, CEO of Cafe Rio Mexican Grill. “With these openings, we’ll be able to offer more opportunities for Utahans to experience our fresh, award-winning, and flavor-packed recipes in their own neighborhoods. We’re proud to be a growing Utah-based company, where we have some of our most dedicated and fantastic fans.”

Each new location will celebrate their grand opening with a variety of giveaways and specials. The first 100 dine-in customers will receive free exclusive merchandise! Additionally, all customers can stop by the Burrito Prize Tent to play Plinko for the chance to win free food and other prizes. As many as 100 winners could receive a free meal! Cafe Rio will also be offering chips & salsa or chips & queso for $1.99.

The first of these openings will be on State Street in Salt Lake City, two blocks south of 2100 S. This new location will feature traditional dine-in, in-app ordering, and curbside pick-up, plus drive-thru and kiosk digital ordering. The kiosk option gives customers the opportunity to bypass the line and quickly order their favorites through a simple touchscreen interface, offering the full customization they love.

Fans can download the Cafe Rio mobile app for new store information, exclusive promotions, and to get rewarded for having great taste, earning valuable points on every food and beverage purchase. After signing up, new users will receive a $5 credit in their account and can earn a $10 reward for every $100 of food purchased. Just download, sign in, scan, and repeat to earn free meals!

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill – Salt Lake City

Grand Opening Celebration September 23, 2022, 10:30am – 7:00pm

2185 South State Street

South Salt Lake, UT 84115

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill – Pleasant Grove

Grand Opening Celebration November 4, 2022

875 S North County Blvd

Pleasant Grove, UT 84062

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill – Lone Peak

Grand Opening Celebration December 9, 2022

9920 North 4800 West

Cedar Hills, UT 84062