Cafe Rio Launches In-App Delivery Feature

On the heels of the introduction of curbside pick-up, Cafe Rio Mexican Grill launches another systemwide tech feature that enables delivery orders to be placed within its highly popular mobile app. The rapid development of the Cafe Rio app showcases Rio’s continued digital leadership and dedication to tech-forward advances that prioritize the customer.

“With a growing need for to-go options, we want to provide our customers with easier access to delivery options,” says Cafe Rio CEO, Steve Vaughan. “Our newest app feature streamlines our customer experience by providing a delivery option within our app, rather than customers needing to find us through a third-party website.”

In addition to adding convenience for customers looking to satisfy their Cafe Rio cravings without leaving their home, office, or wherever hunger calls, the app feature allows customers to earn loyalty points on delivery orders and see their order history in one place. Plus, customers can track orders in the delivery channel, with real-time updates.

“We’re very excited for customers to order delivery through the Cafe Rio app,” states Cafe Rio CCO, Todd Smith. “When customers place their order directly with us, we are able to handle 100% of any customer service needs. When ordering through a third-party, the customer works with that third party since the order is owned by them. Being able to help customers directly is in line with our customer-first prioritization.”

Through an exclusive partnership with DoorDash and in tandem with SunDevs Development, this new in-app delivery feature has been quickly accepted by customers adding almost 1% to sales without any promotion. Delivery orders spiked over 250% since its first week of systemwide introduction.

As this new feature takes off, Cafe Rio expects to see an increase in app usage and sales while providing customers additional convenience and service. The feature will go live with all future new openings, starting with Johnson Ranch, located in San Tan Valley, Arizona which is planned to open June 10th.