Cafe Rio Mexican Grill Adds Baja Citrus Shrimp Tacos to Menu

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill added a lively new menu item to their full system of restaurants: Baja Citrus Shrimp Tacos. Baja Citrus Shrimp joins the Daily Special calendar on Saturdays, snagging a prioritized weekend slot. The new entrée option combines fresh-off-the-comal tortillas, hand battered shrimp, and a zesty citrus blend of spices. Cafe Rio fans will love how the citrus compliments the shrimp, and will, of course, delight in the drizzle of creamy tomatillo dressing that adds a depth of flavor and craveability.

“The continued expansion of our daily special menu reinforces our dedication to variety and customization,” says Chief Concept Officer, Todd Smith. “Plus, the mouth-watering recipe widens our sea food offerings! The opportunity to continue developing new recipes is a testament to our love of the craft, and that we want to give our customers options.”

Baja Citrus Tacos are available on Saturdays, joining the currently running Taco Tuesdays (offered in select markets), Tostada Wednesday Deal, and Thursday Coconut Shrimp Tacos with Mango Salsa.