Cafe Rio Mexican Grill Brings Back Fan-Favorite Carne Asada

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill reinstated its fan-favorite Carne Asada, available November 28. Backyard barbeque season may be over, but at Cafe Rio, the grill is always hot and ready for this premium steak. After its debut in 2020, Carne Asada’s return has been a long-requested ask of Cafe Rio fans. Carne Asada is hand crafted from tender steak, marinated for hours in a blend of hand-squeezed lime juice, fresh cilantro, garlic and a hint of serrano peppers. Plus, this protein option can be added to any of Cafe Rio’s entrée offerings.

“Fans love this recipe,” says Chief Concept Officer Todd Smith. “Carne Asada adds to our portfolio of craveable flavors, pairing well with any of our customizable entrée options. And when you’re dedicated to freshness and flavor the way our brand and restaurants are, it is no surprise that customers have crowned this steak protein as one of the top options.”

Carne Asada will be available starting November 28 for a limited time at all Cafe Rio locations and can be ordered in restaurant, online or through the Cafe Rio app for pick up or delivery. It’s also a crowd pleaser when ordered for catering.