Cafe Rio Mexican Grill Expanding Digital Cafes

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, home of the original Sweet Pork Barbacoa, announced continued expansion of their digital cafe locations, with the newest addition opening today, Friday, April 29 in the Verrado neighborhood of Buckeye, Arizona. This innovative restaurant design offers a variety of convenient ordering options, including the Cafe Rio app for order-ahead options like curbside delivery or in-store pickup, drive-thru, and the new digital kiosk experience.

Buckeye’s new location is the first Cafe Rio digital cafe in Arizona. This technology forward restaurant lends itself to ordering channels that allow for grab and go options for busy customers who want convenient ordering for their Cafe Rio favorites. Plus, mobile app ordering, drive thru, and kiosk ordering all allow loyalty members to earn or redeem rewards and access offers.

The kiosk ordering benefits eaters looking to quickly navigate the ordering process, and then utilize in-store monitors for order status updates. For guests that want to stay in their car, the Verrado location will have a drive thru or curbside pickup. Curbside pickup is available for mobile orders placed through the Cafe Rio app. Utilizing an order ready technology service integrated into the app, guests can see when their order is ready and can notify the restaurant when they’ve arrived.

“Expanding ordering channels in our digital locations allows for increased convenience for our customers and opportunities to open in areas we couldn’t before based on square footage limitation,” says Todd Paladini, CTO of Cafe Rio Mexican Grill. “With mobile app ordering for curbside or in-store pickup, drive-thru and kiosk, we’ve found a convenient way to bring the flavor, freshness, and quality that are central to our brand to Buckeye with this technology focused approach.”

Cafe Rio plans to continue expanding kiosk ordering to enter new communities and meet the changing needs of customers. The new digital location will open today at 10:30am in Verrado, 19550 W Indian School Rd Suite 140, Buckeye, AZ 85340. Order ahead to test the new curbside experience or visit in store to order via digital kiosk.