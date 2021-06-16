Cafe Rio Mexican Grill Introduces BBQ Brisket for Summer

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, known for being home to the original sweet pork barbacoa, is introducing a new, limited-time protein. Available this summer, Mexican BBQ Brisket is a slow-cooked brisket covered with a smoky Mexican BBQ sauce and topped with sweet & tangy pickled veggies.

“It’s where Mexican meets BBQ,” says Todd Smith, Chief Concept Officer for Cafe Rio. “The flavors are unique, combining what people expect from a barbeque sauce with spices and flavors associated with our Mexican grill.”

To Smith’s point, the recipe includes, among other things, the diverse tastes of brown sugar and chipotle peppers. The addition of pickled veggies, known as escabeche, offset the bolder barbeque flavor with a complementary tang that creates a real taste experience. Cafe Rio’s menu is highly customizable.

Guests can choose to add Mexican BBQ Brisket to any of their favorite entrees. They can also choose if they want extra meat, extra sauce, extra veggies or if they want it on the side. There are a lot of ways a guest can try the new protein.

“We think our guests will love the brisket,” adds Smith. “The bold flavors are very on-point for our brand. Our guests expect a lot of flavor from our recipes. We think this will be a real win.”

Cafe Rio is planning to offer their brisket through Labor Day. However, if supply constraints interfere, that time may be cut short. If guests are interested in trying the new Mexican BBQ Brisket, they should do so early on.