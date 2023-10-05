Cafe Rio Mexican Grill Launches Coconut Shrimp and Baja Citrus Shrimp

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill has announced that Coconut Shrimp and Baja Citrus Shrimp will be available every day in October, delighting their devoted fanbase.

Between October 1 and October 31, customers can order hand battered Coconut Shrimp with lively mango salsa and zesty and boldly spiced Baja Citrus Shrimp drizzled with creamy tomatillo dressing as fresh and delicious protein options for any entree every day of the week. During the rest of the year, Coconut Shrimp tacos are available as a special on Thursdays and Baja Citrus Shrimp tacos are available as a special on Saturdays.

“We have a dedicated fan group that loves these menu items,” says Chief Concept Officer, Todd Smith. “We’ve heard comments where guests have wished it were Thursday or Saturday because they were craving our shrimp. We’re delighted to be able to make every day in October a Thursday or Saturday for them.”

Customers can find Coconut Shrimp and Baja Citrus Shrimp as part of their menu options available throughout the month of October at all locations and through all ordering channels including in-restaurant, in-app for both pick-up and delivery and drive-thru.