Cafe Rio Mexican Grill Launches Curbside Option in App

Cafe Rio Mexican Grilannounced the launch of new curbside pick-up capabilities in the Cafe Rio App. Customers will now be able to order all of their favorites, and with Order Ready Service, they will receive updates for when their masterpiece is crafted and ready for pick-up. When customers place pickup orders and head to the restaurant, Flybuy Pickup provides staff with an accurate customer ETA and alerts them when the customer is arriving and where they park for pickup. Flybuy’s location technology allows the staff to manage both dine-in customers and those coming in for pickup, as they can proactively prepare orders based on exact arrival time. The addition of Flybuy has enabled Cafe Rio to replicate the dine-in experience with fresh, hot orders handed off immediately upon arrival.

“We’re thrilled to offer this new technology for our customers,” says Todd Paladini, CTO of Cafe Rio Mexican Grill. “It is another incentive to being a loyalty member and offers an added level of convenience to the ordering process. We are able to get really granular with our precision along the customer’s journey, as well as on property. Each restaurant has their own customized virtual pickup zones within the parking lot so we know exactly where the customer is on-property when they arrive.”

The newest Cafe Rio location to debut the Order Ready Curbside Service will be in Meridian, ID, located at Chinden & 10 Mile Rd. This restaurant location is set to open Friday, April 22 at 10:30am, and will feature a Grand Opening Celebration offering games and a variety of prizes, including free food. Attendees can also learn about additional reward opportunities via the mobile app. The remaining locations will open throughout the year in popular cities and surrounding suburbs including Las Vegas, NV and Buckeye, AZ, among others.