Cafe Rio Mexican Grill Offers Month-Long Promotions for October

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill is offering month long promotions and holiday specific specials throughout October, including free delivery, points multipliers, and premium merchandise giveaways, making spooky season the best time to join the free Cafe Rio rewards program.

In-App Delivery launched earlier this year in the Cafe Rio app, and through the month of October, app users will have delivery fees waved. Skip doing the dishes and order dinner for the family with no delivery charge, with just a few clicks. This promotion is available to any app orders through Oct 31. Download the Cafe Rio app and order delivery to see the savings.

This October also marks Cafe Rio’s 25th year in business. As part of their birthday celebrations, all loyalty members who make 2 or more purchases throughout the month will be entered to win a 90s prize pack with limited edition 90s theme merchandise and free meal coupons! 25 winners will be selected, giving ample opportunities for loyalty guests to win.

In addition to the month long offers, Cafe Rio will also feature holiday app offers that multiply point totals for applicable users. Cafe Rio loyalty members already get 1 point for every dollar spent. At 100 points, app users receive $10 in loyalty credit to use on any Cafe Rio purchase, excluding gift cards. Cafe Rio’s loyalty platform is truly unique in how their credit is applicable to any menu item, and gives the customer the option to choose their reward.

Wednesday, October 12, National Pulled Pork Day

Home of the original sweet pork, Cafe Rio is offering 4x points (4 points on every dollar) with a purchase of Sweet Pork.

Friday, October 14, National Dessert Day

Tres Leches or Fresh Lime Pie are on the menu! All orders that include a dessert purchase get 2x the points.

Friday, October 21, International Day of the Nacho

Get an order of nachos, and customers will earn 3x points on their purchase