Cafe Rio Mexican Grill to Open New Digital Store in Surprise, Arizona

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, home of the original Sweet Pork Barbacoa, our founding chef’s signature recipe, announces the grand opening of a new Digital Café location coming to Surprise, Arizona this month. The digital locations allow for easy pick-up when ordering ahead on the Cafe Rio App, drive through ordering, and in-store digital kiosks for a digital ordering experience.

“We’re thrilled to be opening another store in Arizona, and excited to bring more Digital Café locations to Cafe Rio fans,” comments Steve Vaughan, CEO of Cafe Rio Mexican Grill. “The Digital Café format allows our customers to have flexibility in their ordering experience, and the opening in Surprise creates more opportunities for Arizonans to experience our fresh, award-winning, and flavor-packed recipes.”

The new location will celebrate its grand opening on Friday, March 17th and Saturday, March 18th with a variety of giveaways and specials. The first 100 customers in line on Friday will receive free exclusive merchandise, and all customers can stop by the Burrito Prize Tent to play Plinko for the chance to win free food and other prizes throughout the weekend. Cafe Rio will also be offering chips & hand-scooped guacamole for $1.99.

The Greenway and Cotton location will feature in-app ordering via Cafe Rio’s mobile app to be picked up in-store or delivered directly to you, curbside pick-up, plus drive-thru and kiosk digital ordering for carry-out or dine-in. The kiosk option gives customers the opportunity to bypass the line and quickly order their favorites through a simple touchscreen interface.

Fans can download the Cafe Rio mobile app for new store information, exclusive promotions, and to get rewarded for having great taste, earning valuable points on every food and beverage purchase. After signing up, new users will receive a $5 credit in their account and can earn a $10 reward for every $100 of food purchased. Just download, sign in, scan, and repeat to earn free meals!