Cafe Rio Mexican Grill to Open Three Utah Stores

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill announced the grand opening celebrations of three new locations coming to Utah this fall: Salt Lake City on State Street on September 23, Pleasant Grove on North Country Boulevard on November 4, and Lone Peak on December 16. Each new location will celebrate their grand opening with a variety of giveaways and specials. The first Cafe Rio Mexican Grill opened in 1997 in Southern Utah, and since then, people have been craving the customizable, fresh, made-to-order eats created from Cafe Rio’s chef-inspired Mexican recipes.

“We’re thrilled to be opening three more locations in our home state of Utah,” comments Steve Vaughan, CEO of Cafe Rio Mexican Grill. “With these openings, we’ll be able to offer more opportunities for Utahans to experience our fresh, award-winning, and flavor-packed recipes in their own neighborhoods. We’re proud to be a growing Utah-based company, where we have some of our most dedicated and fantastic fans.”

Fans can download the Cafe Rio mobile app for new store information, exclusive promotions, and to get rewarded for having great taste, earning valuable points on every food and beverage purchase. After signing up, new users will receive a $5 credit in their account and can earn a $10 reward for every $100 of food purchased. Just download, sign in, scan, and repeat to earn free meals.