Cafe Rio Mexican Grill Opens in Vineyard, Utah

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, home of the original Sweet Pork Barbacoa, the founding chef’s signature recipe, announced the grand opening of a new Digital Café location coming to Vineyard, Utah on April 7. The digital locations allow for easy pick-up or curbside delivery when ordering ahead on the Cafe Rio App, drive-thru ordering, and in-store kiosks for a digital ordering experience.

“We’re thrilled to be opening another Cafe Rio in our home state of Utah and excited to bring more Digital Café locations to Cafe Rio fans,” comments Steve Vaughan, CEO of Cafe Rio Mexican Grill. “The Digital Café format allows our customers to have flexibility in their ordering experience. The new opening in Vineyard creates more opportunities for Utahans to experience our fresh, award-winning, and flavor-packed recipes, both the ones they know and love and some exciting new products we have planned for the coming months.”

Cafe Rio started rolling out digital format stores in 2021 to provide more ordering options to our fans. The Vineyard location will feature in-app ordering via Cafe Rio’s mobile app to be picked up, eaten in-store, or delivered directly to customers, curbside pick-up, plus drive-thru and kiosk digital ordering for carry-out or dine-in. Customers that choose to order from the in-restaurant Kiosk can login to their My Rio Rewards account or order as a guest. When logged in at the ordering kiosk, My Rio Reward members can access special Reward offers in the upper right corner. Digital Cafes, like the new Vineyard location, provide options for customers to select the service that is most convenient for them, building in another level of customization in the ordering process.

The new location in Vineyard will celebrate its grand opening on Friday, April 7 with a variety of giveaways and specials from 10:30am through 7pm. The first 100 customers in line on Friday will receive free exclusive Cafe Rio merchandise. The signature Cafe Rio Burrito Prize Tent will feature Plinko, a fun game for our guests to have an opportunity to win free food and other prizes. Cafe Rio will also be offering chips & hand-scooped guacamole for $1.99.

Fans can download the Cafe Rio mobile app for new store information, exclusive promotions, and to get rewarded for having great taste, earning valuable points on every food and beverage purchase. After signing up, new users will receive a $5 credit in their account and can earn a $10 reward for every $100 of food purchased. Just download, sign in, scan, and repeat to earn free meals.