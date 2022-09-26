Cafe Rio's Coconut Shrimp Tacos Return to Menu

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill announced the return of their fan favorite Coconut Shrimp Tacos as part of celebrating their 25th birthday. Starting October 1 and running through October 31, customers can order freshly hand battered coconut shrimp and lively mango salsa as a taco entrée.

This product was previously part of Cafe Rio’s daily special menu and fans have long awaited its return. “We have a dedicated fan group that loves this brand,” says Chief Concept Officer, Todd Smith. “They have told us that they miss coconut shrimp, and we are delighted to be able to bring this offering back as part of celebrating our birthday month.” Customers can find Coconut Shrimp Tacos as part of their menu options available at all locations and through all ordering channels including in store, in-app, and delivery.

As another addition to Cafe Rio's birthday month, all loyalty members who make two or more purchases during October will be entered to win a 90s throwback prize pack to celebrate 1997, the year Cafe Rio opened. It is free to sign up for the loyalty program, either at caferio.com or by downloading the Cafe Rio app.