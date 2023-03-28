Café Yumm! Announces Cofounder Mark Beauchamp as CEO and Kimberly Boone as President

Café Yumm! announced that Co-Founder Mark Beauchamp is moving into the new role of CEO to focus on the company’s concept and mission, while promoting longtime team member Kimberly Boone to President, formerly Vice President & COO. This strategic promotion is important to the future development of Beau Delicious! International, LLC (BDI) the franchisor of Café Yumm! restaurants, entering its 26th year of business.

Boone received a bachelor’s degree in accounting and economics from the University of Oregon before earning an MBA with a management focus from Willamette University, graduating with honors. Prior to joining BDI, Boone had experience working in retail, food service, and banking.

Since opening its first location in 1997, the Pacific Northwest-based restaurant system and fine foods distributor has been a major player in Oregon’s business community. Café Yumm! operates 23 restaurants in Oregon, Washington, and Idaho, and sells a popular line of retail products in more than 320 grocery stores as well as online. The company has grown a loyal following thanks to an iconic menu featuring Yumm! Bowls made famous by Yumm! Sauce. The concept focuses on sustainable and locally sourced whole food dishes that appeal to diverse diets, such as gluten-free, vegan, and keto.

“When we created Café Yumm! in 1997, Mary Ann and I had an unusual philosophy, a menu that was ahead of its time, and a business plan that was driven by the desire to care for people and planet. For brief periods, our restaurant struggled thanks to our unique thinking. And many times, we failed forward. Somehow, we succeeded.

“Since 2006, I think much of our success can be attributed to Kim Boone, who was our first strategic hire. While she was brought in to manage accounting, Kim became key to building the operational details and organization of our growing company. I do not enjoy the details and practical business work, but Kim has always thrived in that realm.

“Mary Ann enjoyed seeing our quirky restaurant concept grow into a phenomenal Northwest brand. With this much-deserved promotion, Kim can take us to the next level. As CEO and the chair of our Board of Managers, I can focus more on vision, philosophy, and strategic direction. Kim has the hard work of turning our vision into reality, and I think she’s the very best person for the job,” says Beauchamp.

As Vice President & COO, Boone developed the company’s Finance Department and currently oversees restaurant operations, training, finance, bookkeeping, marketing, research and development, consumer packaged goods, and supply, while also acting as a leader on the Executive Team. Her work has also been integral to the opening of 23 restaurants across three states in just over a decade. Additionally, Boone has spearheaded the first formal strategic plan at Café Yumm! to bring structure, departmental integration, and coordinated project management solutions to the company as it continues to evolve.

“I have always been passionate about organizational development and creating systems for success. When I began working with Café Yumm! in 2006, I understood what Mark and Mary Ann had in mind for the future of the brand. I also saw opportunities to help their beautiful creation take the next step. I started by focusing my energy on personal development and implementing systems that would help position the organization for growth.

“The recognition and trust that Mark shows with this passing of responsibility is a huge honor, but I am most excited about what I can do for our teams, guests, and company moving forward,” says Boone.

BDI Announces Additional Promotion

In a related strategic move, Chris Jirges has been promoted to Vice President & General Counsel. In addition to his new duties, Jirges will continue to manage the company’s legal affairs and oversee compliance, human resources, benefits, administration, information systems, franchising, facilities, and construction, while also acting as a leader on the Executive Team and Secretary for the company’s Board of Managers.

Chris Jirges received a Bachelor of Music from Concordia College in Minnesota before earning a law degree from the University of Oregon School of Law. While in law school, Jirges served as a Wayne Morse Fellow and managing editor of the Oregon Law Review. Jirges was honored with an Order of the Coif for graduating in the top 10% of his Oregon Law class. Prior to law school, Jirges worked in restaurant management.