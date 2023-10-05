Café Zupas Takes Top Managers on 'Trip of a Lifetime'

Café Zupas last week returned from its 2023 ‘Trip of a Lifetime’, where they took their top managers to Switzerland and Italy as a celebration of their hard work that landed them a spot on the trip.

The trip included stops in Zürich, Lucerne, Zermatt, Lake Como, and Milan. Some highlights were a gondola ride to the top of Matterhorn Mountain in the Swiss Alps, a boat ride through Lake Como, and a visit to see Leonardo da Vinci’s Last Supper painting in Milan. There were 43 attendees on the trip, made up of over 20 top-performing managers and their ‘plus ones’.

“Our annual ‘Trip of a Lifetime’ has quicky turned into one of the many special parts of working for Café Zupas – it is incredibly motivating for our team members, and their plus ones, to continue to set the bar high in our stores,” says Chris Ludlow, Café Zupas Vice President of Operations. “This year’s trip was amazing – we had some team members who have been on all 11 trips, and some who had never left the country before last week. We can’t wait to continue this amazing tradition, and I look forward to seeing the group that qualifies continue to grow every year.”

This year’s trip marks the 11th annual Café Zupas ‘Trip of a Lifetime’, a program designed to incentivize and reward Café Zupas’ top leaders including their general managers, sales managers, recruiters, and more. Team members qualify for the trip by hitting their quarterly targets, which include several operational metrics such as customer satisfaction, retention, and sales. Previous years have included trips to South Africa, Greece, Paris, Ireland, and more.