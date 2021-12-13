Caffe Botanico Opens at The Glass Works Shopping Mall in the U.K.

Caffe Botanico, a contemporary Mediterranean brand owned by Massarella Catering Group Ltd, has opened inside Next at The Glass Works.

Caffe Botanico’s lunch menu includes a range of freshly made artisan sandwiches on locally sourced bread and a variety of light bites.

Busy shoppers looking for a quick pit-stop will find a delicious selection of freshly baked pastries and cakes, as well as gourmet coffee, loose leaf teas and iced blended drinks.

Giorgio Bergomi from Caffe Botanico says: “As a family company, based in South Yorkshire for more than 150 years, we’re incredibly pleased to be able to bring one of our new brands to Barnsley.

“We’re really excited to have opened and can’t wait for everyone to experience our tasty treats.”

Massarella Catering Group’s many eateries typically operate out of department stores such as John Lewis, Next and Atkinsons across the north of England in locations such as Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield.

The new 20,000 sq ft Next store within the glass-covered mall is far larger than its previous base in the town.

A new larger footprint has meant the brand can accommodate a premium hospitality offer like Caffe Botanico within the store itself.