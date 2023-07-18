The Caffè by Mr. Espresso to host Book Signing and Tasting with Coffee Writer Kenneth Davids

The Caffè by Mr. Espresso will host Book Signing and Coffee Tasting with Celebrated Coffee Writer Kenneth Davids at The Caffè by Mr. Espresso in Downtown Oakland Saturday, July 29

Kenneth Davids, editor of Coffee Review and author of four books on coffee, will chat with coffee lovers and sign copies of his latest book on Saturday, July 29 at the Bay Area’s newest coffee space, The Caffè by Mr. Espresso in downtown Oakland. From 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Kenneth will be signing his new book 21st Century Coffee: A Guide; copies will be available for sale. From 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Kenneth will lead a complimentary, guided tasting of several of Mr. Espresso’s finest single-origin coffees.

Mr. Espresso is an award-winning Oakland-based, family-run company that has been roasting and distributing Italian-style oak wood roasted coffee to Bay Area retailers, cafes and restaurants for 45 years. The Caffè gives Oakland an opportunity to sample Mr. Espresso’s award-winning espressos and coffees expertly prepared in a space that combines the best of the Italian coffee bar tradition with contemporary California design.

Coffee lovers interested in attending the free tasting session will find information on reserving a place at the tasting on the social media platforms for Mr. Espresso, The Caffè and Kenneth Davids Coffee @kennethdavidscoffee. No advance notice is necessary to stop by The Caffè earlier from 1 to 3 to meet Kenneth and buy his book.

Kenneth’s very first book on coffee appeared in 1976, just two years before Carlo Di Ruocco founded Mr. Espresso in 1978. Kenneth recalls visiting Mr. Espresso while researching a second edition of that book in the 1980s, and he has stayed connected with the Di Ruocco family since, including collaborating with sons John and Luigi Di Ruocco on a variety of projects over the years. “It’s exciting after all of these decades to see Mr. Espresso serving its own coffees in its own exquisitely detailed flagship caffè,” Kenneth says.

WHEN: Saturday, July 29 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

WHERE: 1120 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94607