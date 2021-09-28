'Cake Boss' Star Buddy Valastro Launches New Virtual Brand

Buddy Valastro, renowned baker, ebullient television personality and cookbook author, announced today that he is launching his own virtual brand, Buddy V’s Cake Slice, in partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts. Buddy V., a fourth-generation baker, proprietor of Carlo’s Bakery, and star of numerous hit shows on TLC, has selected his most popular cake flavors for the new delivery-only brand. To start, Buddy V’s Cake Slice will feature five choices: Confetti, Vanilla Rainbow, Fudge, Red Velvet and Black and White Fudge with more flavors to follow.

“Now you can enjoy your favorite New Jersey Baker’s cake slices with your favorite people—delivered right to your door,” says Buddy V. “It’s cake Hoboken-style, Baby!!”

To ensure absolute freshness, the cake slices are individually packaged at Valastro’s family bakery, Carlo’s Bake Shop (aka Carlo’s Bakery), as soon as the cakes are out of the oven, cooled down and frosted, quickly frozen for shipment to ensure peak deliciousness. The cake slices are distributed to restaurants across the country and made available for online orders through the website, third-party delivery carriers, and his app available for download from the Apple Store or Google Play.

“I am a huge fan of Buddy’s and we have been talking for some time about working on projects together,” says Robert Earl, Founder of Virtual Dining Concepts. “Buddy V’s Cake Slice works on so many levels—everybody has their favorite cake flavor and with this brand, you can enjoy your own slice delivered right to you, wherever you are—no need to compromise over flavor, and the cake is so fresh and delicious—if you love cake as much as I do, you’re going to love what Buddy has created.”

Buddy V’s Cake Slice is now available for delivery in select cities across the country, with additional locations added on a weekly basis.