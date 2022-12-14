Cake & Joe Plans Second Opening Late Winter in Fishtown

Cake & Joe, Sarah Qi and Trista Tang’s specialty coffee and dessert shop which opened two years ago in Philadelphia’s Pennsport neighborhood, is expanding with a second location that is due to open late this winter at 2012 Frankford Avenue in Fishtown.

The 1,200-square-foot space will be open during breakfast and lunch hours from Tuesday through Sunday, and feature cakes, beverages, and house-made sandwiches from Chef Sophia Morris. Freshly roasted coffee will come from Evan Inatome’s Elixr Coffee, marking the first time that a Fishtown business will be brewing coffee from Elixr. Full breakfast/brunch and lunch service will only be available at the South Philly location.

“We’re very excited to expand to the northern part of the city so we can reach more customers and be more accessible to those who don’t live near Pennsport,” says Qi. “We’ve had a very successful two years, and now we’re looking forward to serving a neighborhood where the restaurant scene is one of the most popular this city has ever seen. We’re also very excited to serve Elixr coffee, another beloved Philly brand.”

In addition to an upstairs area with chairs and tables for dining and work, there will be a large downstairs area at the new Cake & Joe which can be used as a work/study area, as well as for private lunches and dinners. There will also be a projector available for private business meetings, as the space can be rented out with advance notice.

Cake & Joe in Pennsport is located at 1401 E. Moyamensing Avenue, and serves specialty dessert, coffee, and beverages including La Colombe coffee, and a number of breakfast, lunch, and grab-and-go options.