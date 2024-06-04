California Fish Grill, a fast-casual pioneer in serving only sustainable, responsibly sourced and deliciously prepared seafood at 59 locations in California, Arizona and Nevada, has launched a “Do Good, Eat Good” initiative to promote environmental stewardship and volunteer participation at beach cleanup events in Southern California during World Ocean Month in June.

Founded more than 25 years ago, California Fish Grill is committed to sustainable seafood practices that help keep our oceans healthy. This year will be no different when the socially responsible brand gives each volunteer a free, a la carte taco, when they participate in a beach cleanup with Los Angeles Waterkeeper, Orange County Coastkeeper or San Diego Coastkeeper during the month of June. The three, non-profit organizations are dedicated to protecting local oceans and waterways and each hosts beach cleanup events throughout the year among other advocacy, education and fundraising events.

Volunteers simply need to register online with one of the three organizations for a beach cleanup in June and will receive their voucher for a free taco after the cleanup concludes. The vouchers can be redeemed at any California Fish Grill throughout June 2024.

California Fish Grill serves only wild-caught and farm-raised seafood that is rated Best Choice or Good Alternative by the Monterey Bay Aquarium of Seafood WatchÒ, a leading advocate for responsible seafood practices, or Eco-Certified by a third party. In fact, in 2021, the restaurant brand temporarily removed Mahi-Mahi from its menu until they partnered with a supplier in 2023 that aligned with their mission of sustainability.

“Our beaches and oceans are a precious resource, and we are honored to be able to take an active role in keeping them clean by working with three of the country’s most respected and impactful conservation groups,” said Mark Hardison, Chief Marketing Officer, California Fish Grill. “By encouraging participation in beach cleanups, we hope to introduce more people to these important events and amplify our message of environmental responsibility. This year, we want to give our beach cleanup volunteers a ‘taste of sustainability’ with the reward of one free taco, choosing from our Cajun or Battered Fish, Grilled or Battered Shrimp, Cajun Salmon and/or Grilled Chicken. Together, we can truly make a difference in keeping our oceans cleaner and more enjoyable for generations to come.”

Last year, several team members from California Fish Grill in Southern California joined an Orange County Coastkeeper beach cleanup in Huntington Beach, collectively gathering 50 pounds of trash and donated $2,000 to the organization to help them continue their mission. On World Ocean Day last year, California Fish Grill gave dine-in guests more than 900 cans of Proud Source Water, an eco-conscious brand that sustainably sources its water from pristine springs in the U.S. and uses only recyclable aluminum cans.