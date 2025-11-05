California Fish Grill, the fast-casual restaurant known for serving premium, 100% sustainable seafood, announced the grand opening of its second East Coast location in Rockville, Maryland on Monday, November 10. Located at 12238 Rockville Pike, this opening follows the successful debut of the brand’s Fairfax, Virginia restaurant earlier this fall, marking a major milestone in California Fish Grill’s expansion into the Washington metropolitan area.

Founded in 1998, California Fish Grill has earned a loyal following for its bold, flavorful seafood dishes and approachable atmosphere. The restaurant combines the convenience of fast-casual dining with a commitment to quality and sustainability. All seafood served meets rigorous sustainability standards recognized by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch® program, third-party certifications, or credible improvement projects.

The Rockville location features guest favorites such as Atlantic Salmon, Mediterranean Branzino, and wild-caught Rockfish, served as bowls, tacos, salads, and grilled plates. Exclusive to East Coast locations are new items including a Lobster Roll and Wild Crispy Cod Sandwich. Guests can customize their meals with signature sauces like their famous Garlic Butter or Cajun Style, with entrées offering between 20 and 67 grams of protein per plate.

“We’re thrilled to continue growing California Fish Grill in the DC area,” said Bob Holden, CEO of California Fish Grill. “Delivering high-quality, sustainable seafood in a fast-casual atmosphere allows more people to enjoy healthy, flavorful meals every day. We look forward to expanding further with upcoming openings in Alexandria and beyond.”

As part of every new restaurant opening, California Fish Grill donates to its longtime partner No Kid Hungry, supporting efforts to end childhood hunger. The brand also offers local nonprofits an easy way to fundraise through its partnership with GroupRaise at www.groupraise.com/cafishgrill

The Fairfax and Rockville locations both feature a kid-friendly menu and catering options, including grilled fish plates, sandwiches, and taco packages – all available for pre-order through the company’s catering website. California Fish Grill is open Sunday to Wednesday 11:00 am to 9:00 pm and Thursday, Friday and Saturday 11:00 am – 9:30 pm.