California Tortilla Announces Opening in Williamsburg, Virginia

California Tortilla, an iconic fast-casual restaurant franchise that serves Mexican food and is known to fans adoringly as Cal Tort, is expanding and bringing its bold flavors to Williamsburg, VA, with franchise owner Tejas Patel. The latest California Tortilla is located at 201 Monticello Ave., Unit 4115, Williamsburg, VA 23185, and will be celebrating its grand opening on Wednesday, April 12. This opening marks the ninth Virginia location for the brand.

"I've been in the hospitality business for 30 years. Hospitality is in my blood, and as a foodie, nothing makes me happier than knowing that we are serving fresh and healthy food to our customers while using the best quality products,” says Tejas Patel, Franchise Owner of the Williamsburg California Tortilla. “Cal Tort is fresh, healthy, and packed with flavor. It also has a fun and modern vibe to it. We’re excited to share this brand with area residents and visitors.”

The Williamsburg California Tortilla will kick off the celebration by giving away Free Burritos for a Year to the first 20 people in line. Guests can also enjoy $5 Burritos or Bowls all day, with proceeds going to a local non-profit. In addition, there will be specials and giveaways all week long.

The Williamsburg location is 2,500 sq. ft. and will feature the brand’s updated signature restaurant design elements. The location will be open daily from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

The location boasts California Tortilla’s new ACE model. The ACE service model is focused on customizing orders made in real-time, so guests can create meals that suit their tastes and cravings. The food is 100% customizable and accurate through this model and incredibly engaging.

The California Tortilla menu features chef-inspired creations that are freshly made, including a variety of fan-favorite tacos, burritos, Chef's Bowls, quesadillas, salads, and more. In addition to bold flavors, California Tortilla is known to bring the heat. Each location features a Wall of Flame, where guests may spice up their meals with over 75 hot sauces, including Screamin’ Green, California Screamin’, JT Pappy’s Termigator, and more.

"I launched my first hotel business 30 years ago in Williamsburg, and I am excited to continue to help our community grow and thrive with the addition of a Cal Tort," adds Patel. "This is a diverse market, and I think our brand is going to fit right in with all the amazing things our area has to offer.”