California Tortilla, a unique fast-casual restaurant franchise that serves “California-style” Mexican food, is reviving one of its most beloved promotions: National Pop-Tart Day. On Wednesday, November 12, every purchase at participating California Tortilla locations comes with a FREE Pop-Tart.

This nostalgic promotion, first launched in 1996, gives longtime fans a sweet reminder of past celebrations while adding an extra layer of fun to Cal Tort’s 30th anniversary festivities. Each Pop-Tart includes a sticker with a QR code, giving guests a chance to play a digital scratch-off game for prizes, with the top winner receiving FREE Burritos for a Year!

“We’re thrilled to bring back this fan-favorite tradition as part of our 30th-anniversary celebrations,” said Keith Goldman, President & CEO of California Tortilla. “We are bringing back this fun tradition as our guests have loved celebrating National Pop-Tart Day with us, and it’s the perfect way to mix a little nostalgia with a lot of fun. We can’t wait to see smiles over Pop-Tarts and our chef-inspired burritos once again.”

Getting in on the Pop-Tart action is simple. Visit a participating California Tortilla on November 12, place your order from the menu of burritos, tacos, bowls, salads, and more, and enjoy a FREE frosted strawberry or frosted brown sugar Pop-Tart. Limit one per customer.

Want even more free stuff? Join the Burrito Elito loyalty program by downloading the California Tortilla app (through the App Store and Google Play) or signing up in-store and registering the account online. Members earn points for every dollar spent, enjoy exclusive freebies, and stay updated on the latest news and offers.