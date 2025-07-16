California Tortilla, the unique fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its bold “California-style” Mexican food, is taking a bite out of summer with the return of its Shark Week promotion. Starting Wednesday, July 23, guests who purchase a fish taco will receive a free Shark Fin Hat, available only in-store while supplies last. To keep the flavor frenzy going, guests who wear the hat back by the end of the month get a Free Fish Taco when they make any purchase. Plus, any guests who model the hat, post on any social media platform and tag @caltort will get a free taco added to their Burrito Elito account.

“Shark Week has always brought out the fun in our guests and in us,” said Keith Goldman, President & CEO of California Tortilla. “This promotion is the perfect mix of flavor, nostalgia, and just plain fun. We’re all about delivering bold food and experiences, and nothing says that quite like free tacos and a fin on your head.”

The return of the Shark Week promotion nods to the brand’s 30th anniversary, a milestone marked by bringing back a few fun, familiar touches that reflect what CalTort does best: bold food, good times, and a little offbeat energy. Whether it’s Pop-Tart giveaways, the Wall of Flame hot sauce bar, or the Burrito Elito loyalty program, the brand has always found ways to surprise and engage its customers beyond the menu. Shark Week is one more example of how CalTort keeps fast-casual fresh, in flavor and experience.

Join the Fun Year-Round

Join the Burrito Elito loyalty program by downloading the California Tortilla app (available on the App Store and Google Play) or signing up in-store and registering the card online. Earn points for every dollar spent, enjoy exclusive freebies, and stay updated on the latest news and offers from California Tortilla.