California Tortilla, a unique fast-casual restaurant franchise that serves “California style” Mexican food, is turning the big 3-0 this year and celebrating by turning back time. To honor three decades of delicious moments, California Tortilla is inviting fans to take a walk down memory lane and share their favorite memories with the brand through a Memory Contest. From now until June 1, 2025, fans can submit their most cherished California Tortilla moments for the chance to win free burritos for a year!

“We’ve had an incredible 30 years, and we want to celebrate with the people who made it all possible,” said Keith Goldman, President & CEO of California Tortilla. “The memory contest is a chance for us to relive those fun, flavorful moments together. We can’t wait to hear the stories, photos, and videos that showcase why California Tortilla has been a part of so many great memories over the years.”

How to Enter the Memory Contest:

Share a favorite California Tortilla memory! It can be a story, photo, or video.

Submit the entry anytime from now until June 1, 2025.

Thirty lucky winners will be selected to receive free burritos for a year.

To enter, customers can send their favorite memory to [email protected] or send a DM to @CalTort on Instagram. Participants must be at least 18 years old to enter. Winners will be notified in June.

