California Tortilla Celebrates Valentine's with Free 'Love Chips'

California Tortilla, a unique fast casual franchise that serves “California style” Mexican food and is known to fans as adoringly as Cal Tort, is thinking outside the chocolate box this year for Valentine’s Day. On Tuesday, February 14, guests will be delighted with free Love Chips and Sweet Cream with every order plus a Valentine valid for a free taco to gift or to use on the next visit.

Love chips are flour tortilla chips sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and they are served with delicious blend of sour cream and cinnamon sugar. California Tortilla serves up its award-winning signature burritos, quesadillas, and salads at more than 30 locations across the East Coast in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and the District of Columbia.

Share your love of Cal Tort with your very own California Tortilla Valentine’s Day card. For more information and locations, visit www.californiatortilla.com or follow them on Instagram, Tik Tok, and Twitter @CalTort.