Get ready to feel the heat because National Hot Sauce Day is on January 22, and California Tortilla, a unique fast-casual restaurant franchise that serves “California-style” Mexican food since 1995, is heating things up with a fiery offer. Guests can stop by any participating Cal Tort location on January 22, and when their bill hits $25 or more, they’ll walk out with a complimentary bottle of the guest-favorite Screamin’ Hot Sauce. This offer is only available while supplies last.

“Our Wall of Flame is an iconic feature in California Tortilla locations, and we proudly feature 75 distinctly hot sauces, so we know how to bring the heat,” said Keith Goldman, CEO of California Tortilla. “We are stoked to celebrate National Hot Sauce Day with our guests and reward them with our signature Screamin’ Hot Sauce bottle so they can get the California Tortilla flavor on every dish.”

Craving even more heat? Throughout the week, Cal Tort is selling every hot sauce bottle on its iconic Wall of Flame for just $5.95. Stock up on your favorites including the brand’s Screamin’ Green Sauce, Dave’s Insanity, JT Pappys Gator Sauce, Endorphin Rush, Pickapeppa Spicy Mango, Pyromania, and more. This offer is valid for the entire week of January 20, 2025. Selections may vary by store.

These hot deals are also in celebration of Cal Tort’s 30th anniversary bash. Throughout the year, the brand will be featuring other offers and promotions to commemorate the last 30 years that have made the brand famous, along with the future 30! Whether guests are feasting on their freshly-crafted and customized meals including burritos, bowls, tacos, and quesadillas, Cal Tort’s hot sauces are the key ingredient to elevating the meal to the next level.

Cal Tort rewards guests for their great taste with the Burrito Elito. Points are awarded for each dollar spent, plus members are updated on recent news and offers. Joining is made easy through the brand’s free app available via Google Play or the App Store.