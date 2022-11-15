California Tortilla Hosting Fundraiser for CORE

California Tortilla is hosting a systemwide fundraiser to support CORE: Children of Restaurant Employees. Guests may participate by making donations at check out when they order online from now until the end of November. Anyone who donates will automatically receive a free taco on their Burrito Elito account.

CORE is a national nonprofit dedicated to serving food and beverage operations employees with children to provide financial relief when either the employee or their child faces a health crisis, injury, death, or natural disaster. CORE’s grants average $2,500 and pay for things like mortgage, rent or car payments.

“We are incredibly honored to be able to offer our support to CORE and the families they serve. You never know when a crisis will strike, so it is comforting to have a valuable resource like CORE available to provide critical assistance during challenging times,” says Robert Phillips, president of California Tortilla for California Tortilla. “We invite our customers to join us in these efforts.”

The free taco offer is available only to Burrito Elito guests. The offer may be redeemed through December 7, 2022.

To become a Burrito Elito member download the free mobile app via the App Store or Google Play, pick up a card in-store and register it online, or join online. Members start earning points for every dollar they spend at California Tortilla.