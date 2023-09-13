California Tortilla to Offer Free Chips and Guac Ahead of National Guacamole Day

Why wait until September 16 to celebrate National Guacamole Day? This year, California Tortilla, the “California Style” Mexican food franchise, is turning up the fiesta early for National Guacamole Day. Guests should mark their calendars for Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, to treat themselves to a free order of chips and guacamole. The offer is good in store only, while supplies last.

To claim the free order of chips and guac, guests must say the secret password at the register, which will be announced on California Tortilla’s social media channels and directly to their Burrito Elito members the morning of Sept. 14. Burrito Elito members earn 1 point for every dollar spent, and get $5 in Burrito Bucks after 75 points.

“Our guacamole is made fresh all day long and is one of our most popular menu items,” says Robert Phillips, president and chairman of California Tortilla. “Celebrating National Guacamole Day is a great occasion for us to reward fans with a free order of chips and guac with purchase, and also offer guests who haven’t yet tried it yet the opportunity to do so.”