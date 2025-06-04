California Tortilla is celebrating graduation season and Father’s Day with a delicious gift that gives back!

From May 12 through June 30, when customers spend $25 or more on a CalTort gift card, they’ll get a free burrito or bowl coupon for every $25 spent. It’s the perfect way to treat your favorite grad or dad—and maybe enjoy a little something for yourself, too!

The offer is available at all California Tortilla locations and is open to everyone. Whether you’re celebrating a cap toss or just want to show Dad some love, this mid-year promo makes gift-giving extra tasty.