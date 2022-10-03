California Tortilla Release New Dish, Mr. Mojo Risin'

California Tortilla, a unique fast casual restaurant franchise that serves “California style” Mexican food and is known to fans as Cal Tort, is proving they have the mojo when it comes to great taste. The restaurant brand is launching the Mr. Mojo Risin’, a new offering with some Latin flair, starting on Monday, October 3, 2022. Grab it before it’s gone, because it’s available for only a limited time at all participating California Tortilla restaurants.

“We are known for our bold flavors and our new Mr. Mojo Risin’ lives up to that reputation,” says Robert Phillips, President of California Tortilla. “This LTO is elevated by incorporating our Havana sauce, a true mojo BBQ sauce used in many Caribbean and Latin cuisines. This is sure to be a hit.”

The Mr. Mojo Risin’ features succulent roast pork, black beans and rice, creamy queso, and sautéed peppers and onions. California Tortilla rounds out this flavorful combination with the aforementioned citrusy Havana mojo bbq sauce, sweet mango salsa, and fresh spinach. Guests may enjoy the Mr. Mojo Risin’ as a burrito, bowl or taco.

Pair the Mr. Mojo Risin’ with any of the sauces from the brand’s Wall of Flame, including the Heartbreaking Dawns Mango Habanero, Key West Key Lime Hot Sauce, Dave's Crazy Caribbean or Blind Betty's Pineapple Pizzazz and more. From just a bit of hot to insanely hot to everything in between, there’s a sauce that will suit your tastes and need for heat.

To kick off this limited time offer, California Tortilla will challenge their social media followers to share what gets their mojo rising or rather what sparks their passion for life. The winning entry will win free burritos for a year.