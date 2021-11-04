California Tortilla Unveils New Service Model in Virginia

California Tortilla, a unique fast-casual restaurant franchise that serves “California style” Mexican food and is known by fans as Cal Tort, is celebrating the grand re-opening of its Dumfries, VA location on Monday, November 8, 2021. The restaurant located at the Shoppes of Quantico Center (3934 Fettler Park Dr., Dumfries, VA 22025) will feature the brand’s newest service model offering guests the flexibility to customize their meals to their tastes using the brand’s vast array of signature sauces and toppings. The grand re-opening week is slated to kick off at 11 AM and is open to the public. Current COVID-19 restrictions will be followed.

“We are so excited to unveil our new look in Dumfries and reconnect our area fans with our bold and beloved flavors,” says Robert Phillips, President & Chairman of California Tortilla. “The Dumfries re-opening is made even more special with the first retro-fit of our new service model, which we named ACE (Accuracy, Customization, and Engagement). The model allows our guests to really experience our full array of flavor profiles.”

The new service model is focused on making orders more accurate, customized, and engaging for guests. Each customer can create their desired meals as they pass through a food preparation line and communicate directly with California Tortilla team members in real-time to build a dish that fits their current cravings.

California Tortilla will feature the service model in all new restaurant locations and plans to install it in all existing restaurants. In addition to the guest centered model the company continue to lean into innovation. Recently they invested in updating their online ordering platform and mobile app to accentuate ease of ordering and meal customization.

Guests of the Dumfries California Tortilla will be the first to experience the new model in the DMV region. The November 8 celebration will also feature giveaways, $5 all-day bowls/burritos, entertainment, games and more!

The Dumfries location is owned by Charlie Patel who currently owns 11 locations and looks forward to future growth with California Tortilla.