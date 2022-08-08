Call Your Mother Deli to Grow in Denver

Call Your Mother, the beloved DC-based Jew-ish deli, today announces the forthcoming opening of its newest locations in Denver Colorado.

Founded by husband and wife duo, Andrew Dana and chef Daniela Moreira, Call Your Mother’s expansion to Denver marks the first outside of their hometown of Washington, DC. The Denver locations will feature the shop’s signature bagels and creative sandwiches such as the Sun City and Gleneagle that have earned the bagel shop and deli national acclaim.

“We’re thrilled to be introducing Call Your Mother in such a vibrant city such as Denver, says Andrew Dana, Co-Owner and Founder of Call Your Mother. “The city is home to our friends and family and wants to treat the city like our family with locally-sourced ingredients and philanthropic partnerships,” he says.

Since launching in 2018, Call Your Mother has become a destination for playful, nostalgic, comfort food with serious flavor… and with carbs at the center of it all. The brand has expanded significantly from its initial days in local farmer’s markets to the opening of their Logan Circle location earlier this year. Working with Denver-based Tweed Studio, the shops are located at 1291 North Pearl Street in Capitol Hill and at 3870 Tennyson Street in Tennyson, with doors set to open in the spring of 2023. Beyond the good vibes and good food, the team is committed to integrating into the local community and developing partnerships for both the best local ingredients and neighborhood organizations throughout the Denver area.

Guests will be able to indulge in Chef Daniela’s creative takes on traditional Jewish favorites like latkes, babka muffins, and black and white cookies along with their best-selling deli favorites including the Sun City, an elevated take on the classic bacon egg and cheese but with spicy honey and the BEST of the best eggs and bacon and their famous brisket and pastrami tacos. In addition to deli classics, guests can expect seasonal specialties throughout the year.