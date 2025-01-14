Call Your Mother Deli, known for its authentic and modern take on deli favorites, announced a strategic investment from Invus, through Artal. This partnership positions Call Your Mother to expand its footprint in the broader D.C. and Denver metro areas and sets the stage for future growth, giving bagel connoisseurs a place to indulge in their greatest joy.

Founded in 2018 by husband-and-wife team Andrew Dana and Daniela Moreira, Call Your Mother Jew-ish Deli has quickly become a beloved staple in both the DMV and Denver food scenes. The restaurant has earned a reputation for innovative flavor combinations of local ingredients, a vibrant “Boca meets Brooklyn” atmosphere, and a staff that prides itself on creating “GFEs” (Great Freakin’ Experiences) for all guests. The brand has a strong following in its local communities and has received praise from national food critics. Journals including Bon Appetit, Food & Wine, EATER and Financial Times have bestowed accolades including Best Bagels in the U.S. The Call Your Mother bagelsphere currently includes over 15 shops and looks forward to spreading carb love in a neighborhood near you soon!

“We are thrilled about entering this new chapter for Call Your Mother,” said co-founder and CEO, Andrew Dana. “Partnering with Invus will allow us to grow while staying true to our roots and the communities that have supported us from the beginning. We’re excited about their trust in our long-term vision for our shops, and we look forward to bringing more carbs to communities across the country.”

“Andrew and Daniela have created something truly exceptional with Call Your Mother, blending innovation and authenticity in a way that stands out,” said Justin Barstein, Managing Director at Invus. “We see incredible potential for its continued growth and are thrilled to partner with them to bring their unique deli experience to more communities.”

